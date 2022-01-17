Heavy rain in undivided Nalgonda

Nakrekal received the maximum 117 mm rainfall

Munugode, Kattangur and Nakrekal mandals in Nalgonda and Noothankal mandal in Suryapet district received heavy to very heavy rainfall till Sunday morning. Nakrekal, as per reports of the Telangana State Development Planning Society, received the maximum 117 mm rainfall.

Three centimetres rainfall in Suryapet mandal saw several colonies and low-lying areas inundated.

Normal life went out of gear for residents of Manasa Nagar, Sri Ram Nagar, Vinayak Nagar and the neighbouring colonies, as several of their lanes and bylanes remained inundated.

Rivulets in the catchment of Musi project overflowed, and the breaching of the Chowdari Cheruvu bund in Suryapet town also resulted in continued water logging.

Local legislator and Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy who, reviewed the situation, instructed District Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy and the municipal officials for water draining and clearing of nalas to prevent untoward incidents.

Gushing rivulets and flooding in the colonies during the day saw a few cattle being washed away, which were rescued later.

Unusual scenes for the colonies included a car submerged in the flood waters, breaching of local tanks, and power outages as a few electricity sub-stations were water-logged.

Travel between Nalgonda town and Nakrekal also remained cut off as Thatikal village’s tank overflowed.

At least eight migrant workers, who were attending the bridge construction works, and stranded in the flood, were rescued.