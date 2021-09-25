Heavy rain in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

25 September 2021 22:18 IST

A heavy rain in city resulted in traffic jams at several areas on Saturday night. The GHMC issued an advisory to the public not to leave home.

The Musi overflowed the bridge at Moosarambagh and, as a result, the police closed the road which led to huge traffic jam. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the road from Jubilee Hills check-post to NTR Trust Bhavan.

Advertising

Advertising