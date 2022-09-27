Heavy rain forecast

Heavy rain has been forecast throughout Telangana for the next few days owing to the cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal and the Southwest monsoon, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Districts of Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri,Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarku of Telangana have been sounded about thunderstorms accompanied with lightning as very likely to occur at isolated places.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri,Hyderabad,Medchal, Malkajgiri,Komuram Bheem Asifabad,Nirmal and Nalgonda districts. Ramannapeta (Y. Bhuvanagiri) 10 cm, Golkonda (Hyderabad) 9 cm, Uppal (M. Malkajgiri) 8 cm and Asifabad (Kumaram Bheem) 8 cm were among those which received high rainfall.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has informed in its bulletin that highest rainfall of 12.1 cm was recorded at Lokeswaram, Nirmal district and within GHMC, the highest rainfall recorded has been 10.1 cm at Asifnagar.

It has forecast heavy or moderate rain for the next few days across the districts with maximum temperatures expected to be in the range of 31-34 degree C, while the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 20-23 degree C. Within the twin cities, apart from rain, the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 29-31 degree C, while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 21-22 degree C.