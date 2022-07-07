Heavy rain forecast in some districts of Telangana

Generally cloudy sky with one or two thundershowers forecast in Hyderabad city

The southwest monsoon and a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal is likely to lead to heavy rainfall in the following areas of Telangana for the next few days — Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Siddipet and Kamareddy districts.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (R-U), Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied with lighting are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts, said a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall has occurred at isolated places in Nirmal, Mancherial and in Jagityal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad and Mulugu districts.

Rainfall recorded at some places: Khanpur (Nirmal) 13 cm, Navipet (Nizamabad) 10 cm, Ranjal (Nizamabad) 9 cm, Metpalle (Jagityal) 9 cm, Dichpalle (Nizamabad) 9 cm, Makloor (Nizamabad) 8 cm, Dandepalle (Mancherial) 8 cm, Jainoor (Komaram Bheem Asifabad) 7 cm, Kotapalle (Mancherial) 7 cm, Shriramsagar pocha (Nirmal) 7 cm, Perur (Mulugu) 7 cm and so on.

Temperatures recorded in twin cities are 30.2 degree C during the day and 23.2 degree C during the night with the forecast being generally cloudy sky with one or two thundershowers with no large change expected in the temperatures, it said.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) in its weather report stated that the highest rainfall recorded was 14.8 cm at Palmela, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Heavy rainfall (6.5-11.5.5 cm) was received at few places over Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Jagityal districts.

Moderate rainfall (1.56-6.4 cm) was received at few places over Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts. Light rainfall (upto 1.5 cm) was received at few places all over the State except Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts. Within GHMC, the highest rainfall recorded has been 0.9 mm at Bahadurpura.

It has also forecast that light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at many places, with maximum temperatures expected to be in the range of 33-35 degree C, while the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 22-24 degree C. Within the twin cities also rain/thundershowers have been forecast with maximum temperatures expected to be in the range of 32-33 degree C, while the minimum temperatures will be 22-24 degree C.