Heavy rain forecast in Telangana today

September 08, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Siddipet, Kamareddy districts of Telangana on Friday.

Within the twin cities, it is going to be a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers with the temperatures likely to remain around 30 degrees C during the day and night temperatures to be around 22 degrees C, said weather bulletins by the India Meteorological Department and Telangana Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

While the Southwest monsoon has been active over the Telangana and heavy rainfall had occurred at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mancherial and Vikarabad districts, the intensity of the rainfall has considerably come down across the State. The highest amount of rainfall has been recorded at Dummugudem ( B. Kothagudem) 8 cm, Marpalle (Vikarabad) 8 cm, Kotapalle (Mancherial) 7 cm, Pinapaka (B. Kothagudem) 6 cm, etc.

Within GHMC, Kukatpally and Medchal-Malkajgiri district received 4.7 cm. Maximum temperatures across the State are expected to be in the range of 31 to 34 degrees C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 22 to 25 degrees C.

