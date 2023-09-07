HamberMenu
Heavy rain forecast in Telangana today

The forecast for the twin cities will be a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain

September 07, 2023 10:19 am | Updated 10:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Commuters brave the rain on the Ramanthapur Road, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Commuters brave the rain on the Ramanthapur Road, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana and heavy rain as well as thunderstorms have been forecast on Thursday in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Kamareddy districts.

The low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh become less marked. However, the associated cyclonic circulation now lies over interior Odisha and neighbourhood, said weather bulletins by the India Meteorological Department and Telangana Development Planning Society on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Khammam, Mahabubabad and at isolated places in Adilabad, Hyderabad, Mulugu, Siddipet, Warangal districts. High rainfall of upto 10 cm each has been recorded at Golkonda, Govindaraopet (Mulugu) and Khanapur (Warangal).

Heavy rainfall (6.5-15.5 cm): was witnessed at isolated places in Adilabad, Mulugu, Mahabubabad and Khammam districts. Moderate Rainfall (1.6 cm -6.4 cm) was recorded at many places all over the State. Light Rainfall (0.25-1.5 cm) and very light rainfall (up to 0.24 cm) was recorded at all over the State. Within GHMC, the highest rainfall has been recorded: 3.9 cm at Serlingampalli.

The forecast for the twin cities will be a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain with the day temperature likely to be around 28 degrees C and night temperature 22 degrees C, while the temperatures recorded have been maximum of 28 degrees C (three degrees below normal) and minimum of 23 degrees C on Wednesday.

