Heavy rain forecast in next two days in State

HYDERABAD

11 October 2020 21:59 IST

Portion of an old house damaged by rain collapses in old city killing two

The State government has sounded high alert to the public and official machinery in the wake of forecast of heavy to very heavy rain in the next two days due to deep depression in Bay of Bengal.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to be in regular touch with Collectors, Superintendents of Police and Police Commissioners to take up relief as and when the situation took a serious turn. Mr. Somesh Kumar, in turn alerted the officers, quoting met department’s warning about massive flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Falling of trees and electric poles can happen leading to disruption of normal activity. Reservoirs, tanks and streams could overflow causing inundation of low-lying areas. Low-level causeways could dip in water flow, posing threat to traffic and public. Traffic and pedestrian movement on the causeways should be prohibited.

Earlier, the met department issued a release that “heavy to very heavy rain was very likely to occur at isolated places” in the erstwhile districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning was very likely at isolated places over Telangana.

Meanwhile, rain led to the collapse of a portion of an old house at Hussaini Alam in the old city which resulted in the killing of two young women, including a teenager. Hussaini Alam inspector Ramesh Kotwal said that the incident took place at around 12 noon when the victims were in the house. “Soon, they were rescued and rushed to nearby hospitals, where the two women Farah Begum (24) and Anees Begum (18) died while undergoing treatment,” he said.

The injured are Haji Mohammed Khan (54), Parveen Begum (42), Azmath Khan (28), Master Hussain Khan (one-year-and-six-months) and Hussain Khan (four months). The GHMC authorities demolished the remaining portions of the house.