Heavy rain forecast for Telangana

July 13, 2023 06:40 am | Updated 06:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

Light to moderate rain or heavy thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over Telangana, including at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumarumbheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulug, Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

Large amount of rainfall has been recorded in Jainoor (Kumarambheem) 13 cm, Wankadi (Kumarambheem) and Utnur (Adilabad) 12 cm and Tadwai (Mulug) 11 cm, Narsampet (Warangal), Kerameri (Kumarambheem), Sirupuru, Kotapalle (Mancherial) 9 cm each, etc.

With the rains coming in, the temperatures in the twin cities too has come down with maximum temperature recorded at 28.5 degrees C, three degrees below normal and minimum 21.9 degrees C, one degree below normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with a couple of spells of rain and thundershowers.

Telangana Development Planning Society (TSDPS) in its report said moderate rainfall (up to 6.4 cm) was received in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Khammam and Suryapet districts.

Light Rainfall (up to 1.5 cm) was received at isolated places over the State, except Jogulamba Gadwal and Wanaparthy districts which did not receive any rain. During the last 24 hours in GHMC, highest rainfall recorded has been 2.8 cm at Kapra in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The forecast is maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 34 to 6 degrees C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 23 to 26 degrees C with rains.