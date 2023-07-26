Heavy rain forecast as Southwest Monsoon remains active in State

July 26, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

While many places did not actually see heavy rain as was forecast, the Southwest Monsoon has been active over Telangana and very heavy rainfall had occurred at isolated places in Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Karimnagar, Suryapet and Wanaparthy districts of Telangana on Wednesday.

Venkatapuram (Mulugu) at 19 cm received the highest rainfall followed by Kodada (Suryapet) 11 cm, Chilkur (Suryapet) 9 cm, Pebbair (Wanaparthy) 9 cm, said weather reports by IMD – India Meteorological Department and TSDPS – Telangana State Development Planning Society.

Very heavy rainfall (11.6-20.4 cm) was received at isolated places over Mulugu district. Heavy rainfall (6.5-11.5 cm) was received at isolated places over Mancherial, Khammam, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Wanaparthy districts. Moderate rainfall (1.6-6.4 cm) was received at many places all over the State except Nirmal, Komaram Bheem districts with light rains. It was 2.8 cm in Alwal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and Shaikpet within the GHMC limits.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low-pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts persists. It is likely to move slowly northwestwards across north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet,Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri districts of Telangana.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla,Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon and Mahabubnagar districts of Telangana. Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) has been forecast. Forecast for the twin cities is generally cloudy sky with heavy rain while the maximum temperature is likely to be around 26 degree C and a minimum of 22 degree C.

