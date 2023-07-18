HamberMenu
Heavy rain forecast across the State

Southwest monsoon has been active over the State with heavy rainfall recorded at many places

July 18, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Commuters shield themselves while riding motorcycles in the rain in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall warning has been issued in several districts across Telangana for the next couple of days by the India Meteorological Department.

| Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

People walk in the rain in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall warning has been issued in several districts across Telangana for the next couple of days by the India Meteorological Department.

| Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Very heavy rain has been forecast in the districts of Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon and Khammam and heavy rain in a majority of the districts in the State for Wednesday.

Southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana with heavy rainfall recorded at most places in Mulugu, few places in Hanumakonda, Karimnagar and isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Nizamabad and Rajanna-Sircilla districts on Tuesday, said a weather report by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Venkatapur, Tadwai, Eturunagaram, Govindraopet and Venkatapuram — all in Mulugu recorded 9 cm — while Perur in Mulugu and Parkal in Hanumakonda reported 8 cm rain each. Many other districts received rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 1 cm.

The forecast for the twin cities for Wednesday is generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and the temperatures are likely to be 29° C during the day and 23° C during the night. Temperatures recorded on Tuesday are a maximum of 26° C and a minimum of 21° C.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has said in its weather report the highest rainfall recorded has been 9.8 cm at Kannaigudem, Mulugu district. Heavy rainfall (6.5 cm – 11.5 cm): Received at isolated places over Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Hanumakonda, Jayashankar and Mulugu districts.

Moderate rainfall (1.6 cm – 6.4 cm): Received at many places all over the State except Khammam, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts. Within GHMC highest rainfall recorded: 1.5 cm at Bandlaguda. Maximum temperatures across the districts are expected to be in the range of 28-30° C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 23-25° C.

