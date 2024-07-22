GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rain batters coal belt, hits operations in SCCL opencast projects

Published - July 22, 2024 12:21 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Coal production and overburden removal operations in the opencast projects (OCPs) in Yellandu and Manuguru areas of Bhadradri Kothagudem district remained affected for the second consecutive day as moderate to heavy rains lashed the coal belt in the district on Sunday.

The incessant rain that battered most parts of the coal belt has led to stagnation of rainwater on the premises of the OCPs in Yellandu and Koyagudem. The heavy machinery could not be operated due to slushy conditions in the OCPs, paralysing the overburden removal operations, sources said.

Manuguru mandal in the coal belt recorded a rainfall of 74.2 mm in the past 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. on Sunday. The highest rainfall of 83.2 mm was recorded at Aswapuram mandal in the district.

