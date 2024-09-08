ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain alert in nine Telangana districts on September 9

Updated - September 08, 2024 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, a generally cloudy sky is expected over the next 24 hours, with light to moderate rain or thunderstorms likely.

The Hindu Bureau

The Met office has issued an orange alert in two districts of Telangana and a yellow alert in seven districts for September 9, 2024. Photo: India Meteorological Department 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in two districts of Telangana and a yellow alert in seven districts for September 9. 

According to an IMD bulletin, isolated areas in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain (orange alert), while heavy rain (yellow alert) is expected in isolated areas of Adilabad, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam.

Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur in isolated places across all districts of Telangana.

In Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, a generally cloudy sky is expected over the next 24 hours, with light to moderate rain or thunderstorms likely. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 19°C and 23°C, respectively.

