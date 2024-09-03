GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rain alert for four districts of Telangana on September 4

Updated - September 03, 2024 03:16 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 03:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain for four districts in Telangana on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain for four districts in Telangana on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

As rainfall intensity has decreased over the past few days in Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for four districts for Wednesday (September 4, 2024). According to the IMD bulletin, heavy rain is expected at isolated locations in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu.

Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning and strong surface winds are anticipated at isolated spots in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad districts.

In Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, the next 24 hours are expected to have a generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thunder showers with gusty winds are likely to occur in the city, with temperatures ranging between a maximum of 27°C and a minimum of 23°C, as per the bulletin.

