Heavy rain alert in 14 districts of Telangana on Tuesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for 14 districts of Telangana for Tuesday.

As per IMD’s daily bulletin, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

“Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana, “ the bulletin said.

Hyderabad and its surroundings for the next 24 hours will see a generally cloudy sky.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur in the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 23 centigrade respectively,” said the bulletin.

Meanwhile, as of 5 p.m on Monday, according to data from Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), Veljala in Rangareddy recorded 39.3 mm rainfall followed by 23.8 mm in Enkuru (Khammam), 22.3 mm in Chukkapur (Rangareddy), 17.8 mm in Pangidi (Khammam) and 17.5 mm in Pakpatla (Nirmal).