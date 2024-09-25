Heavy rain alert for seven Telangana districts on Wednesday, thunderstorm warning across State

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert to seven districts in Telangana for Wednesday (September 25, 2024). Additionally, a thunderstorm warning WAS announced for the remaining districts of the State.

As per the IMD bulletin, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, and Kamareddy districts. Simultaneously, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places across KumUram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Siddipet, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

In Hyderabad and surrounding areas, the forecast for the next 24 hours indicates a generally cloudy sky, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers, occasionally accompanied by intense spells and gusty winds. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 32°C and 23°C, respectively.

On Tuesday (September 24, 2024), several parts of the State experienced heavy rainfall. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), Kamareddigudem in Nalgonda district recorded 100.3 mm of rain by 5 p.m., followed by 78.5 mm in Dundigal Gandimaisamma (Medchal Malkajgiri), 75.3 mm in Mandalapalli (Bhadradri Kothagudem), and 70.5 mm in Kandikatkoor (Rajanna Sircilla).