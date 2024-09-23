GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain alert for 11 districts of Telangana on Monday

Published - September 23, 2024 04:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning in 11 districts of Telangana on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning in 11 districts of Telangana on Monday. | Photo Credit: India Meteorological Department

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain warning for 11 districts of Telangana on Monday (September 23, 2024).

As per the daily bulletin, heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts.

Hyderabad and its surroundings for the next 24 hours will see generally cloudy sky. “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur in the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 22 degrees C, respectively,” the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad on Sunday received scattered rains in various parts. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 7 p.m, Bandlaguda received 21.5 mm rainfall followed by 17.8 mm in Saroornagar, 17.5 mm in Hayathnagar, 14 mm in Vanasthalipuram, 11 mm in LB Nagar, 8.3 mm in Chandrayangutta and 6.5 mm in Malakpet.

Published - September 23, 2024 04:53 am IST

Related Topics

rains / Telangana / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.