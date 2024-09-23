Heavy rain alert for 11 districts of Telangana on Monday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain warning for 11 districts of Telangana on Monday (September 23, 2024).

As per the daily bulletin, heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts.

Hyderabad and its surroundings for the next 24 hours will see generally cloudy sky. “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur in the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 22 degrees C, respectively,” the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad on Sunday received scattered rains in various parts. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 7 p.m, Bandlaguda received 21.5 mm rainfall followed by 17.8 mm in Saroornagar, 17.5 mm in Hayathnagar, 14 mm in Vanasthalipuram, 11 mm in LB Nagar, 8.3 mm in Chandrayangutta and 6.5 mm in Malakpet.