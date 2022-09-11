Heavy inflows to Singur, temple shut

Waterlogging in front of Durga Bhavani temple at Edupayala in Medak district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

ADVERTISEMENT

With heavy inflows from catchment areas and from Maharashtra and Karnataka, about 56,000 cusecs of water was released from Singur reservoir in Sangareddy district by lifting three crest gates on Sunday. As a result, several places in downstream areas got flooded.

While Manoor mandal received 92.6 mm rainfall, Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani temple at Papannapet mandal of Medak district was inundated and the authorities had to close it.

Alladurg received 184.4 mm rainfall followed by Kulcharam 177.6 mm on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Irrigation authorities warned people not to venture out to avoid any untoward incident.