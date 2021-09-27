Heavy inflows into Singur

SANGAREDDY

27 September 2021 19:48 IST

Crest gates open for past three weeks, so far some 34 tmcft water reached reservoir

The Singur project has been witnessing unprecedented heavy inflows from its catchment area in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The Vana Durga Bhavani Temple at Edupayala in Papannapet mandal of Medak district is currently in the middle of the water following the release of flood water from Singur reservoir.

For the first time in the recent past the Singur reservoir received such inflows. Irrigation officials said that in the present month alone as much as 25.214 tmcft water has reached the reservoir, while the water reaching the reservoir in the entire season so far was 34.020 tmcft, which is more than the capacity of the reservoir.

In June the reservoir received 1.768 tmcft water followed by July 4.913 tmcft and August 2.124 tmcft. As on September 25the reservoir held 7.961 tmcft water and as much as 20.786 tmcft water was let off from the reservoir. For the past three weeks the Irrigation department has kept the crest gates of the reservoir open to let off the flood water. Way back in 1999 the reservoir had received 175 tmcft water during the season, according to officials.

Sangareddy town and surrounding areas have been witnessing incessant rains since Monday morning disrupting normal life. Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning was issued by the officials and people were asked not venture out unless it was too important.

“Usually there are floods in the month of October or November. But for the first time in the recent past we are seeing Singur reservoir receive such inflows in the month of September,” a senior official of the Irrigation department told The Hindu, adding that according to records in 1999 the Singur received 175 tmcft flood water.

While the normal rainfall was 678.1 mm the actual rainfall was 838.7 mm. Total normal rainfall of the year was 895.4 mm and highest rain of 27.2 mm was registered at Kangti.