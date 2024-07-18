Heavy inflows into Kinnerasani reservoir near Palvancha

Moderate to heavy rains in the catchments of the Kinnerasani river over the past two days brought heavy inflows into the Kinnerasani reservoir near Palvancha in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The water level in the reservoir has reached 402 feet against its maximum level of 407 feet on Wednesday evening. Pinapaka, Charla, Manuguru and Aswapuram mandals of the district recorded heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Inflow into the Taliperu reservoir crossed a rate of 70,700 cusec on Wednesday evening, prompting the authorities to lift 20 crest gates to a height of two feet and keep five gates in free flow mode, sources said.

The Godavari river saw a slight increase in the water level at the temple town of Bhadrachalam on Wednesday following the release of excess water from the upstream reservoirs in the Godavari basin.

Meanwhile, Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao on Wednesday had water from the Taliperu reservoir in Charla mandal released into the left canal of the Taliperu medium irrigation project in Bhadrachalam Agency.