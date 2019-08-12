Heavy flood to Jurala, Srisailam

Heavy flood to Jurala and Srisailam dams is continuing from the upstream reservoirs Ujjani, Almatti-Narayanpur and Tungabhadra in Maharashtra and Karnataka even as there is some let up in rains in the catchment areas of Krishna, Bhima and Tungabhadra rivers.

Although the inflows into Srisailam are on the rise, the flood to all the upstream reservoirs has been on the decline with the forecast of further decrease over the next couple of days. Against the discharge of nearly 10.3 lakh cusecs flood at the immediate upstream sources — Jurala (8.21 lakh cusecs) and Sunkesula (2.08 lakh cusecs) — Srisailam was getting inflows of over 8.32 lakh cusecs at 8 p.m. on Monday indicating that it would rise.

Tungabhadra discharge

However, the discharge of flood at Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka which was about 2.3 lakh cusecs in the morning has come down to 1.46 lakh cusecs by 8 p.m.

Although the trend of flood into Almatti has been forecast to come down, it was estimated that the dam would get nearly 54 tmc ft volume of flood in the 24-hour period till 8 a.m. on Tuesday at the rate of about 6.18 lakh cusecs of inflows.

Steady flows

The flood to Ujjani dam was also steady at over 70,000 cusecs with most of it being let into the river course. The discharge of flood at Jurala was about 8.12 lakh cusecs through 60 spillway gates of the dam at 9 p.m. on Monday and it was 8.14 lakh cusecs at Srisalam through 10 spillway gates lifted for 42 feet height each and after power generation.

Nagarjunsagar reservoir was over 7.89 lakh inflows at 7 p.m. on Monday and the discharge through the spillway was 3.31 lakh cusecs and another 33,000 cusecs after power generation.

The water storage in the reservoir was 248.04 tmc ft against its capacity of 312 tmc ft. Due to forecast of heavy to very heavy rain in the ghat areas of central Maharashtra on August 14 and 15 there is a likelihood of increase in flow in many of the rivers again.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has also indicated that due to heavy flood to Srisailam and its discharge to to Nagarjunasagar, Pulichintala project in the downstream too would be filled in a couple of days. On the other hand, the reservoirs up to Sriramsagar in the Godavari basin are facing water shortage due to poor or no inflows so far. An advisory of CWC issued on Monday has indicated that along with its major tributaries Indravathi, Sabari, Wainganga, Wardha and Pranahitha and main river Godavari downstream of Sriramsagar is likely to get sudden flows during the next three days.

Released into sea

Over 1,200 tmc ft of Godavari water has already been released into the sea till Monday morning from Dowlaiswaram barrage this water year starting from June 1.