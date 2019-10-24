Heavy flood discharge from Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar

As major reservoirs in the upstream of Krishna and its major tributaries in Karnataka and Maharashtra continue to get heavy inflows, projects in the two Telugu States getting surplus floodwater from them have been discharging heavy flood downstream into the sea.

The crest gates of Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam dams, which were opened around 4 p.m. and 10.45 p.m, respectively, on Tuesday, continued to discharge huge flood. According to the Irrigation Department officials, Srisailam project was getting inflows of over 4.61 lakh cusecs against release of nearly 5.59 lakh cusecs of flood at the immediate upstream sources – Jurala dam and Sunkesula Barrage.

Nearly 3.79 lakh cusecs of flood was being discharged from the spillway of Srisailam by lifting 10 crest gates for 15 feet height each, in addition to another 68,000 cusecs release of flood after power generation by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at the project site. At Nagarjunasagar, over 3.9 lakh cusecs flood was being discharged from the 18 crest gates of the spillway lifted for 15 feet height each. Another 33,000 cusecs flood was being released to the river after power generation.

At Jurala, over 3.79 lakh cusecs of flood was being discharged at 9 p.m. on Wednesday from 39 spillway gates in addition to release of another 19,000 cusecs of flood after power generation. The inflows into the dam were around 3.8 lakh cusecs. At Sunkesula Barrage, over 1.88 lakh cusecs flood was being discharged through 24 gates.

Officials of the Irrigation Department stated that discharge of flood at Almatti was 2.5 lakh cusecs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and it was over 3.71 lakh cusecs at the same time from Narayanpur. Similarly, the discharge of flood at Ujjani dam across Bhima river in Maharashtra was 65,000 cusecs and at Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka was over 1.69 lakh cusecs on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has indicated that all the reservoirs in the upstream of Krishna and its tributaries both in Karnataka and Maharashtra are expected to get heavy flood for another three days and the projects in Telangana and AP are likely to get heavy inflows for about one more week.