Telangana

Heavy fines on violators: Collector

Waiting reports of contacts of corona positive patient

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao has warned that heavy fines would be levied against those violating government restrictions during lockdown.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said that those residing in Red Zones declared by the administration must not come out else they would be shifted to isolation centres. Informing that one person with coronavirus was identified at Zaheerabad area two days ago, he said that samples were collected from 25 persons who closely moved with him and their samples were sent to labs. Next course of action would be decided after getting the reports, he added informing that health data of about 36,000 people was collected.

