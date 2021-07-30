Heavy discharge of flood continues at Srisailam with 10 gates lifted

HYDERABAD

30 July 2021 10:31 IST

Storage of Nagarjunasagar cross 200 tmc ft against its capacity of 312 tmc ft

A heavy discharge of flood through the spillway is continuing at Srisailam with the reservoir getting heavy inflow from Almatti-Narayanpur-Jurala projects and some supplementation from Tungabhadra dam.

The discharge of flood, which was commenced on Wednesday evening with the engineers lifting two crest gates for 10 feet height each to discharge 53,500 cusecs from the spillway, was increased to 1.93 lakh cusecs by lifting five more gates after 6 a.m. After 7 a.m. three more gates were lifted taking the total to 10 to further increase the flood dishcarge to over 2.76 lakh cusecs.

As the water storage in the reservoir approached 211 tmc ft against its capacity of 215.8 tmc ft, the authorities lifted the 10 spillway gates by another 5 feet each, taking the vent height to 15 feet, to take the discharge to 3.76 lakh cusecs, with a steady flood of over 4.5 lakh cusecs kept reaching Srisailam dam. In addition to the spillway discharge, another 55,000 cusecs to 65,000 cusecs water was also being let into the river course with power generation in the right and left bank power houses.

Advertising

Advertising

At 8 p.m., water storage in Srisailam was 211.5 tmc ft against its capacity of 215.8 tmc ft with level at 884.3 feet against full reservoir level of 885 ft. Inflow into the dam was 4.73 lakh cusecs. Similarly, the storage of Nagarjunasagar reached 207 tmc ft against its capacity of 312 tmc ft and the level 548.7 ft against FRL of 590 ft.

The TS-Genco has also resumed hydel generation form Thursday morning discharging up to 28,000 cusecs of water to the river course. Hydel generation by TS-Genco was also on at Pulichintala.

In the upstream, Almatti dam was getting 4.34 lakh cusecs flood and discharging 4 lakh cusecs. At Narayanpur it was 4.1 lakh cusecs and 4.07 lakh cusecs and at Jurala it was 4.52 lakh cusecs and 4.68 lakh cusecs, respectively. The discharge of flood is forecast to continue further as the inflow at Hipparagi Barrage in the upstream of Almatti is likely to remain at 3.7 lakh cusecs on Friday too.

In the Godavari Basin, only Yellampally Barrage was gettig inflow of about 13,600 cusecs, while Sriramsagar, Singur, Lower Manair, Kaddam, Mid Manair and Nizamsagar were getting inflows in the range of 370 cusecs to 8,590 cusecs. At Medigadda Barrage, the inflow was over 1.01 lakh cusecs and outflow was 74,600 cusecs.