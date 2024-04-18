Heatwave conditions breaking energy use records in Greater Hyderabad

April 18, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The heatwave conditions prevailing in the State despite some showers at some places in the last couple of days have pushed up the energy demand considerably as the consumption by domestic and commercial sectors is on the constant rise with the peak load of power crossing the 4,000 megawatt mark in Greater Hyderabad.

According to the officials of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL or Southern Discom), the peak load has increased by 16% to 20% this year compared to 2022 and the peak load recorded in last year May has been crossed already this April. On April 18, the peak load has cross 4,000 MW mark and recorded at 4,053 MW.

Chairman and Managing Director of the Southern Discom Md. Musharraf Faruqui said on Thursday that the maintenance works taken up in January, resolving field-level problems by staff from artisans level to engineers and management has helped push up the demand beyond estimates. He assured that the utility is ready to meet any demand without any interruption this season.

The peak power load was recorded as 3,756 MW in Greater Hyderabad on May 19 last year but this year it was recorded at 3,832 on April 1 itself. The officials explained that the average demand recorded in March and April 2022 was 2,745 MW and 3,092 MW, in 2023 it was 2,814 MW and 3,148 MW and in 2024 it was 3,378 MW and 3,655 MW (up to April 17), respectively.

Similarly, the average consumption of energy was 57.45 million units in March and 66.16 MU in April 2022, 57.84 MU and 66.80 MU in 2023 and in 2024, it is 72.02 MU and 78.55 MU, respectively.

