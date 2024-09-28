ADVERTISEMENT

Heated discussions on Waqf Amendment Bill mark JPC meeting

Published - September 28, 2024 09:21 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on Waqf Amendment Bill witnessed spirited and heated discussions, with instances of sloganeering outside the meeting hall on Saturday.

Delegations from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and representatives of Sufi places of worship, including dargahs and khanqahs, presented their respective positions. A delegation from BRS comprising former Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and others, as well as Member of the Legislative Council Amer Ali Khan, made their submissions before the JPC.

Delegates from Kul Hind Anjuman Sufi Sajjadagan, comprising Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani, Sajjada Nashin of the Kazipet Dargah, who is also Chairman of the Telangana State Haj Committee, Maulana Abdul Ghani Ateef Miya, Sajjada Nashin Khanqah Qadriya, Badaiyun, Uttar Pradesh, and Khwaja Fareed Ahmed Nizami, Sajjada Nashin of Hazrat Khwaja Nizamuddin, Delhi, among others, also voiced their viewpoints. Members representing Pasmanda Muslims shared their perspectives with the panel.

In a separate event in the recent past, JPC members, including parliamentarians Sanjay Singh, Maulana Mohibullah Nadwi and Imran Masood, among other leaders, had expressed their strong opposition to the Bill at a programme organised by the All India Majlis-e-Tameer-e-Millat, a socio-religious organisation based in Hyderabad.

