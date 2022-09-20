Heated arguments between MLAs at ZP meeting

The Zilla Parisaht meeting held here on Tuesday presided over by Chairperson P. Manjushree witnessed heated arguments between MLAs of TRS and Congress on Tuesday.

During the ZP meeting at the end Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy tried to present representations on 35 issues. Even while Congress MLA was speaking the TRS MLAs including Bhupal Reddy walked out of the meeting hall stating that it was already lunch time.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy accused the TRS MLAs were trying to do politics on the issue and he was already to do if necessary.

Later speaking to reporters, Mr Jayaprakash Reddy demanded that the government allot land for land for the oustees of those losing their land under Regional Ring Road (RRR). He said that the Congress would stand by oustees till justice was meted out to them.

Referring to the election to the post of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president post, the Congress MLA opined that it would be good if Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi was elected to the post. He opined that the overall control should be in the hands of Sonia Gandhi if some one other than from the family was elected to the post.