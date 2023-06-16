Heat wave conditions to continue in TS

June 16, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mulakalapally with 45.3 degree C and Yanamballu with 45.2 degree C, both in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, and Jambuga in Kumaram Bheem with 45 degree C were among the hottest places across Telangana on Friday.

Temperatures recorded by the TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) showed more than 44 degrees at places in Nalgonda, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, and so on. Day temperatures are likely to hover between 40-44 degree C across districts while within the capital region, it could be between 37-39 degree C.

Light to moderate thundershowers have been forecast at isolated places across Telangana for the next few days but there is also going to be severe heat wave conditions in Adilabad, Kumaram-Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mulugu, Peddapally, Karimnagar, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally on Saturday.

Bhadrachalam with 41.8 degree C, Khammam with 42.4 degree C, Nalgonda with 41.5 degree C, and Adilabad with 41.3 degree C, were among the hot places on Friday. It was 39.4 degree C in Hyderabad and 27.2 degree C during the night. It could be 40 degree C during the day and 28 in the night with partly cloudy sky and a few spells of rain on Saturday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather bulletin.