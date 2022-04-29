Heat wave conditions during the day, rain towards evening forecasted

Rain, hailstorms reported in isolated pockets

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heat wave conditions during the day and light or moderate rainfall or thundershowers with heavy winds and lightning towards the evening across Telangana for the next few days.

On Friday, rain and hailstorms were reported in isolated pockets and gusty winds were reported across Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Medak, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial and Siddipet districts.

Temperatures are likely to hover between 42 degree C and 45 degree C in several places. Citizens, especially the elderly, have been advised not to venture out between 12 noon and 3 p.m.

Adilabad recorded 44 degree C followed by Nizamabad 43.4 degree C, Ramagundam 42.8 degree C, Medak 42.6 degree C, Mahabubnagar 41 degree C, Hyderabad 40.8 degree C, Bhadrachalam 40.6 degree C and Hanamkonda 40 degree C.

Night temperatures have been more than 25 degrees in most places although Hyderabad minimum temperature reduced by 4.9 degrees to 24.3 last night due to rain from 29.2 the previous night. There could be slight rise in day and night temperatures with rain during the afternoon or evening.

The TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said that highest rainfall recorded was 31.6 mm at Mangapet, Mulugu district, and the highest maximum temperature of 45.1 °C was recorded at Jakranpally, Nizamabad district.

Within the twin cities, the highest maximum temperature of 41.1°C was recorded at Tirumalgiri and 12.5 mm rainfall was reported from Musheerabad.

Light to moderate or thundershowers with temperatures likely to be in the range of 41-44 degrees during the day and 24-27 degrees during the night was forecasted. In the capital region, maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 39-41 degree C, while minimum temperatures would be in the range of 25-27 degrees.