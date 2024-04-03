Heat to rise by 2-3 degrees in next few days: IMD

April 03, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hot days continue in Telangana with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting that the maximum temperature is likely to increase gradually by 2-3 degrees during the next four days at isolated pockets on Wednesday.

Temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius has been reported in several places with the TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) reporting that the highest maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Narsapur(G) (Nirmal).

The state’s maximum average temperature has been 40.1 degrees Celsius as against 39.3 degrees Celsius which is the normal. Within the GHMC the highest maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Aadharsh Nagar in Medchal-Malkajgiri. The maximum average temperature has been 39.6 degrees Celsius as against 38.9 degrees Celsius normal temperature.

At least six other places in the state have recorded 43 degrees Celsius or more including Dharmapuri mandal in Jagityal district, 43.4 degrees Celsius at Madugulapally in Nalgonda, 43.3 degrees Celsius at Nelakondapalle in Khammam district, 43.2 degrees Celsius in Gadwal of Jogulamba-Gadwal district, Bheempoor in Adilabad district and Makloor in Nizamabad district.

About 15 other mandals recorded temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius or more with Hyderabad’s Marredpally recording a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius. Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, RC Puram, Patancheru, Moosapet and Qutbullapur have all recorded 40 degrees Celsius or more within the capital region, said the TSDPS bulletin.

Within the twin cities, there was was a slight dip in the day temperature with 39 degrees Celsius recorded on Wednesday but this is likely to creep up to 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday and also 41 degrees Celsius the day after even while there could be partly cloudy sky in the twin cities as per the weather bulletin. The maximum temperature is two degrees more than normal while the minimum temperature which has been 27.2 degrees Celsius will become 28 degrees Celsius for the next few nights, added the IMD report.