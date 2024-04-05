Heat likely to rise further in coming days across Telangana

April 05, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The current sweltering heat conditions is only likely to increase in the coming days with the day temperatures likely to hit 45° C mark in the districts of Telangana and about 44° C within the Hyderabad capital region by the end of the month.

Meteorologists at the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) informed on Friday that the current temperatures are easily two to three degrees more than the normal temperatures this time of the year. What used to be about 39°-41° C has jumped to 41°-43° C across the State.

“We have had relatively mild summers for the last few years but the maximum temperatures shoot up whenever the ‘El Nino’ — warming up of Pacific Ocean affecting climate across the world is at its peak like it happened in 2016-17 when the day temperatures reached record levels of 46°-48° C. We are experiencing a similar situation this year and this is just the beginning of the summer,” TSDPS weather forecast consultant Y. Rama Rao said on Friday.

In an exclusive interaction, he said there could be light showers providing relief for the districts of north Telangana like Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla and Karimnagar in a few days due to the North-South trough likely to move from Vidarbha, Karnataka, North Telangana and Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh.

For the citizens of Hyderabad-Secunderabad, the only hope is thundershowers which usually occur during the summer when the land gets heated up excessively and this could happen sometime next week. Otherwise, Mr. Rao only warns of more hot weather because the heat waves from the north and west of the country will reach the south from May onwards.

The average maximum temperature are 39.3° C and thus far, the highest maximum temperature recorded in the season has been 48.8° C at Dandepalle (Mancherial) on April 26, 2016.

During this month, the normal annual rainfall of the State is 1.5 cm and highest rainfall ever recorded has been 2.6 cm Gummadidala (Sangareddy) on April 17, 2006. TG’s cumulative rainfall from June 1, 2023 till April 5, 2024 is 92.4 cm as against the normal 87.8 cm or a deviation of 5%. Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the cumulative rainfall during the same period has been 80.7 cm as against normal of 77.8 cm with deviation 3%.

