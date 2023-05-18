Heat is still on but relief likely on weekend

May 18, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It has been a scorching day in a few places in the State with the day temperatures crossing 45° C, including Niadamanur 45.9° C, Thangula (Karimnagar) 45.6 ° C, Damarcherla (Nalgonda) 45.5° C, Veenavanka (Karimnagar) and Keethavariguden (Suryapet) 45.4° C , Ibrahimpeta and Matur 45.2° C (Nalgonda), Nelakondapalli (Khammam) 45.1° C.

TS Development Planning Society has informed in its report that Neradugommu (Nalgonda) and Jammikunta (Karimnagar) recorded 44.8° C during the day.

But, there could be a relief from the sweltering heat with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Khammam, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar, among others, from Friday.

High day temperature has been recorded in Khammam at 43.2° C and lowest minimum temperature in Patancheru at 22.4° C. Many places recorded 40° C and above with other hot places being Bhadrachalam 42.8° C, Nizamabad 40.9° C, Adilabad 41.3° C, Mahabubnagar and Medak 40.8° C each.

Hyderabad had recorded 39.5° C during the day and it was 26.5° C with the forecast being no major change in the temperatures likely with mainly clear sky.