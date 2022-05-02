Heat and rain to continue across Telangana

Highest temperature recorded was 45.8 degree C at Manthani

No respite: Hot conditions to continue across Telangana, says the weather office. A traffic constable uses an umbrella to shield himself from the blazing sun while performing his duty in Sangareddy. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Highest temperature recorded was 45.8 degree C at Manthani

Heat wave and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana in the next few days with most parts reporting maximum temperatures of 40 degree C and above with highest being 44.2 degree C recorded at Ramagundam on Monday.

Rain has occurred at isolated places over Telangana with chief mounts of 2 cm rain recorded at Manuguru (B. Kothagudem), Aswapuram, Bhadrachalam, Aswaraopeta, Burgampadu and Palawancha in Khammam district.

Hyderabad recorded 41.5 degree C during the day and a night temperature of 28.8 degree C. Partly cloudy sky with a chance of rain or dust storm and no major change in the temperatures is likely, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Khammam and Mahabubnagar recorded 43 degree C, Nalgonda and Nizamabad 43.5 degree C, Bhadrachalam 43.2 degree C and Medak 43.2 degree C recorded high maximum temperatures.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has stated in its bulletin that the highest amount of rainfall has been 2.5 cm recorded at Dammapeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, while the highest maximum temperature recorded has been 45.8 °C, Manthani in Peddapalli district.

Within the twin cities, the highest maximum temperature recorded has been 42.4°C at Moulali in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at isolated places for next three days with the day temperatures expected to be in the range of 41-44 degree C and the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 25-28 degree C.

Within the city limits, no rainfall has been recorded and lowest minimum temperature of 27.9 degree C was recorded at Shapur Nagar (Medchal-Malkajgiri). Here, the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 39-41 degree C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 25-28 degree C.