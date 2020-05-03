Heat adds to lockdown woes in parts of north Telangana

Blistering heat roasted parts of north Telangana with the temperature recording 43 degree Celsius in Karimnagar town on Saturday and Sunday and some parts of old Adilabad district recorded a maximum day temperature of over 44 degreees Celsius on Sunday.

Since last one week, the temperature crossed 40 degree Celsius and it stayed at 43 degree Celsius from Saturday. The temperature is likely to cross 45 degree Celsius in Karimnagar town in the coming few days, according to weather department officials.

The soaring temperatures made life difficult for residents, especially the elderly persons and children, since last one week. The Karimnagar town residents could not venture out during the daytime due to the heat. What is worse due to the ongoing lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus the residents could not access traditional coolers like sugarcane juice, milk shakes or ice creams.

Adding to their woes people of Karimnagar could neither purchase traditional pots, new airconditioners or air coolers nor get the dysfunctional ones repaired as the repair technicians could not venture out in the lockdown.

Some parts in old Adilabad district recorded a maximum day temperature of over 44 degree C, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TDDPS). The maximum highest temperature of 44.5 degree C was recorded at Jannaram in Mancherial district.

Naspur town in the same district also recorded a maximum temperature of over 44 degree C. In Nirmal district Kadem and Soan recorded maximum temperature in excess of 44 degree C.