Hearing screening programme for newborns at AIIMS Bibinagar in Telangana

Published - June 25, 2024 12:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Early identification allows for timely rehabilitation programmes, maximising a child’s potential for speech and language development

The Hindu Bureau

The ENT Department at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar in Telangana on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art OtoAcoustic Emission (OAE) and Brain Evoked Response Auditory (BERA) room, marking the launch of a Neonatal Hearing Screening Programme at the institute. Dr. Vikas Bhatia, Executive Director of AIIMS Bibinagar, officiated the inauguration ceremony.

The OAE and BERA Room will facilitate painless and swift hearing assessments in newborns. Early identification allows for timely rehabilitation programmes, maximising a child’s potential for speech and language development. “AIIMS Bibinagar is now equipped with advanced technology to screen newborns for hearing impairment, allowing us to identify and address hearing concerns early on,” Said Dr Vikas Bhatia.

