Hearing screening programme for newborns at AIIMS Bibinagar in Telangana

The ENT Department at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar in Telangana on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art OtoAcoustic Emission (OAE) and Brain Evoked Response Auditory (BERA) room, marking the launch of a Neonatal Hearing Screening Programme at the institute. Dr. Vikas Bhatia, Executive Director of AIIMS Bibinagar, officiated the inauguration ceremony.

The OAE and BERA Room will facilitate painless and swift hearing assessments in newborns. Early identification allows for timely rehabilitation programmes, maximising a child’s potential for speech and language development. “AIIMS Bibinagar is now equipped with advanced technology to screen newborns for hearing impairment, allowing us to identify and address hearing concerns early on,” Said Dr Vikas Bhatia.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.