GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hearing screening programme for newborns at AIIMS Bibinagar in Telangana

Early identification allows for timely rehabilitation programmes, maximising a child’s potential for speech and language development

Published - June 25, 2024 12:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The ENT Department at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar in Telangana on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art OtoAcoustic Emission (OAE) and Brain Evoked Response Auditory (BERA) room, marking the launch of a Neonatal Hearing Screening Programme at the institute. Dr. Vikas Bhatia, Executive Director of AIIMS Bibinagar, officiated the inauguration ceremony.

The OAE and BERA Room will facilitate painless and swift hearing assessments in newborns. Early identification allows for timely rehabilitation programmes, maximising a child’s potential for speech and language development. “AIIMS Bibinagar is now equipped with advanced technology to screen newborns for hearing impairment, allowing us to identify and address hearing concerns early on,” Said Dr Vikas Bhatia.

Related Topics

Telangana / government health care / health treatment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.