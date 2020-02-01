Healthy food for tribal students

Having introduced a few new items to the menu in the Tribal Welfare ashram schools and hostels recently, the Tribal Welfare Department has laid a renewed focus on provision of deliciously wholesome food to the tribal students in strict adherence to the new menu by the wardens concerned.

In addition to the regular food items, some new traditional snacks have been added to the menu and the prescribed quantity of some existing items for each student has been increased to meet the nutritional requirements of students, sources said.

The move is expected to benefit nearly 20,400 students of a total of 82 tribal welfare residential educational institutions, including ashram schools and hostels, in the old composite Khammam district.

As many as 64 of these institutions are located in the Agency areas spanning the predominantly tribal populated Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

The new menu envisages provision of mutton curry twice a month, which hitherto served only once in 30 days. The existing practice of serving chicken curry four times in a month has been retained in the new menu.

Now students have the choice of consuming milk mixed with a nutritional energy drink with chocolate flavour, sources said.

The comprehensive menu offers students wholesome quality food to boost their energy levels and enable them maintain good health to effectively concentrate on their studies, says Jaheeruddin, Deputy Director, Tribal Welfare, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Semiya, carrot halwa, onion pakoda, boiled channa, jaggery-based groundnut bars and other snacks are integral part of the menu, he notes, adding that traditional items such as poori and bonda are being served to the students daily. “Students are being provided milk mixed with energy drink, Boost, daily before breakfast,” Mr Jaheeruddin adds.

The new menu charts have been prominently displayed in all the tribal welfare ashram schools and hostels in the erstwhile integrated Khammam district as per the instructions of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency, (ITDA), Project Officer, V P Gautham, he asserts.

All the Assistant Tribal Development Officers have been asked to strictly monitor the implementation of the menu and ensure provision of quality food in hygienic conditions in the tribal welfare ashram schools and hostels.