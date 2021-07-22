Telangana

Healthcare workers at TIMS felicitated

Members of the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) felicitated Health Care Workers (HCWs), including senior doctors and resident doctors at the government-run Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) on Tuesday where thousands of COVID-19 patients were treated during the peak of the pandemic second wave.

Doctors from the institute said that despite being exhausted and stressed, they have attended patients by working for long hours in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Some of the doctors isolated themselves from their families to avoid the risk of passing the virus to them if they happened to contract it themselves.

Earlier, HRDA members had felicitated doctors at Government ENT Hospital, Koti, and District Hospital in King Koti.


