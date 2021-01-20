Telangana

Healthcare worker vaccinated in Telangana’s Kuntala PHC passes away

Dr. G Srinivasa Rao. File   | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

A 42-year-old male healthcare worker in Telangana who was vaccinated in Kuntala Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC), Nirmal district, on Tuesday morning is said to have developed chest pain at 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday and was brought dead to a district hospital at around 5.30 a.m.

The State’s Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivasa Rao said that preliminary findings suggest that the death seems to be unrelated to vaccination.

“As per the guidelines post-mortem will be conducted by a team of doctors. The district Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) committee is examining the matter and will submit its report to the State AEFI committee. The State AEFI committee will in turn furnish its report to the Central AEFI committee for taking a view,” Dr. Srinivasa stated.

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2021 3:56:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/healthcare-worker-vaccinated-in-telanganas-kuntala-phc-passes-away/article33617223.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY