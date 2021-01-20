Healthcare worker vaccinated in Telangana’s Kuntala PHC passes away

The State’s Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivasa Rao said that preliminary findings suggest that the death seems to be unrelated to vaccination.

A 42-year-old male healthcare worker in Telangana who was vaccinated in Kuntala Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC), Nirmal district, on Tuesday morning is said to have developed chest pain at 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday and was brought dead to a district hospital at around 5.30 a.m.

The State’s Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivasa Rao said that preliminary findings suggest that the death seems to be unrelated to vaccination.

“As per the guidelines post-mortem will be conducted by a team of doctors. The district Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) committee is examining the matter and will submit its report to the State AEFI committee. The State AEFI committee will in turn furnish its report to the Central AEFI committee for taking a view,” Dr. Srinivasa stated.