Healthcare worker in Telangana dies 4 days after getting vaccinated

A 45-year-old female healthcare worker in Telangana died on the early hours of Sunday, four-days after undergoing vaccination at Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in New Shayampeta, Warangal Urban. The woman received the vaccine on January 19 afternoon.

"It has come to the notice of the undersigned that she expired in the early hours of January 23," said Telangana's Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao. The District Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) committee is examining the matter. This is second death of a healthcare worker in Telangana who has received the vaccination.

Four-days ago, a 42-year-old male healthcare worker who received the COVID-19 vaccine in Kuntala Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC), Nirmal district, on January 19, was brought dead to a government hospital on Wednesday early morning. Citing preliminary report of Post-mortem Examination on him, senior officials from the State Health department stated that he suffered from Myocardial Infarction.

Senior officials from the State Health department said that viscera, body fluids, a part of various organs, collected from him were sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), and National Institute of Virology (NIV)-Pune, to know the cause of his death. The procedure is followed for any AEFI death.

The District AEFI committee which is examining the death of the female healthcare worker will submit its report to the State AEFI committee, which will in turn hand it over to Central AEFI committee.