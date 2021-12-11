Healthcare suffering in govt. hospitals: TJUDA

HYDERABAD

11 December 2021 21:44 IST

Harish Rao told about lack of enough health staff

Several issues at government hospitals leading to poor healthcare were brought to the notice of Health Minister Harish Rao during his visit to Gandhi Hospital on Saturday.

Members of the Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (TJUDA) requested him to expedite the process of direct recruitment of assistant professors, non-academic junior residents, and increase stipends.

In a representation submitted to him on Saturday, the junior doctors stated categorically that public health was at stake because of poor healthcare services at hospitals.

Lack of the requisite number of doctors and other healthcare workers at various levels was pointed out as the main reason. The required number of assistant professors and other teaching staff in tertiary care hospitals were not available, they said.

“Hence, there is an urgent need for immediate recruitment to fill up these posts. We request you to direct the authorities concerned to initiate the process as early as possible,” the TJUDA members said.

Meanwhile, officials from the Health department said that the process of filling up the vacancies, and recruitment of new posts is underway. “Around 1,100 posts will be filled up on direct recruitment basis,” they said.

Apart from the lack of required medical professionals, junior doctors have requested appointment of non-academic junior residents to reduce the burden on current residents. Since PG-NEET counselling was not conducted yet, only two batches of PGs were attending to patients. As one batch is not available, the current resident doctors (PGs) are burdened with work load.

A solution to the ‘pathetic’ condition of Osmania General Hospital building, and regularisation of stipends for all PGs, senior residents, super-specialty residents, and house surgeons were also demanded.