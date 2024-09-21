ADVERTISEMENT

Healthcare cost will go down in next 10 years: Narayana Health founder

Published - September 21, 2024 01:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Healthcare in India is poised to witness a revolution, and the cost of healthcare will go down in the next five to 10 Years. India will become the first country in the world to dissociate healthcare from affluence, according to cardiac surgeon and founder of Narayana Health Devi Prasad Shetty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering the 14th Foundation Day lecture at the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) in Hyderabad on Thursday (September 19, 2024), on ‘Transforming the Healthcare through Digital Health’, he said health insurance is critical, and with new policies brought out by IRDA hospitals can become insurance providers.

Primary healthcare registers rise in expenditure with reduction in out-of-pocket treatment cost: Economic Survey

“This will be a game changer and transform the way healthcare is delivered in the country. The existing health insurance in the country has some flaws as all the stakeholders do not trust one other. If hospitals provide insurance, there is no conflict among the stakeholders, and the interests of healthcare providers and patients are aligned,” he said, adding that Narayana Health has launched insurance to cater to the ‘missing middle class’.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called for developing infrastructure to handle simple surgeries, lacking in most developing countries resulting in 17 to 18 million deaths annually, and said preventive care must be available to every person close to their place of work or home.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to IFHE Chancellor, economist and former Governor of Reserve Bank of India C. Rangarajan, a combination of universal healthcare and insurance could be appropriate for the country.

He called for a scheme where the government has an important role to play and for providing some medical facilities free of cost. He also noted that the primary health center system should be improved, especially in rural areas, and when healthcare provider provides insurance services, it would reduce unnecessary costs and transactions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US