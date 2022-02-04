Health tech firm to expand global delivery centres in TS

Karimnagar

04 February 2022 23:01 IST

Plans to add 1,400 employees over 18 months

Eclat Health Solutions, Inc, (ECLAT), a leading healthcare technology services company, headquartered in Washington DC, has announced expansion plans of its global delivery centres in Telangana.

According to a press release, ECLAT is planning to add another 1,400 employees in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, and Khammam over the next 18 months.

ECLAT also plans to open two new delivery centres in Warangal and Khammam in addition to expanding its Karimnagar operations, where it already has 200 employees. The expansion plan will provide jobs to 300 employees each in Warangal and Khammam.The company has drawn up plans to expand its current employee base at its Karimnagar and Hyderabad captive centres by adding 300 and 500 more employees, respectively.

ECLAT is backed by Private Equity Investor Gulf Capital. The company’s leadership team met Telangana Information Technology and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Thursday. Appreciating ECLAT’S continuous support to the Telangana government in taking the IT sector to tier-2 cities, Mr. Rama Rao assured complete support to the firm.

Karthik Polsani, Group CEO, Eclat Health Solutions, Inc, said, “ECLAT has created a strong reputation for the best quality medical coding and technology solutions among hospitals globally. We thank Mr K. T. Rama Rao for the Telangana government’s support in tier-2 expansion and for supporting us through skill development from TASK.”

“We are excited to collaborate and work with the Telangana Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mission (T-AIM) to provide innovative AI solutions to our Healthcare customers,” Mr Karthik added.