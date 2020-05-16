Health Sciences University VC calls on Governor

Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences and member of the Expert Committee on the COVID-19 B. Karunakar Reddy called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan.

The Governor enquired about the P.G. admissions and the fees related complaints from the students, a statement said adding that the VC explained that the matter was now pending before the High Court. With regard to the bank guarantee related problems, he said that some more time will be given to the admitted candidates.

The Governor also enquired about the COVID-19 situation prevailing in the State and the sharp rise in cases in the past few days. Dr. Karunakar Reddy explained that the rise in cases were mainly due to functions like birthday parties and most of the cases are either from a single-family or from migrated labour. He added that the tests are conducted strictly as per the guidelines of the ICMR. He further affirmed that the situation is very much under control and the State machinery is taking all measures to contain the spread of the virus.