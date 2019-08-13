‘Health profiling of village first-of-its-kind in the country’

For the first time in India, a village’s health profile has been prepared and this will serve as a model for the nation, said MLA T. Harish Rao.

Addressing the conclusion of a week-long health camp on Monday at Chintamadaka, the native village of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the senior TRS leader said health checks were conducted for the residents of Chintamadaka, Sitarampalli and Macahpur and will be extended to all villages in the State in a phased manner.

Informing that the Yashoda Hospitals spent around ₹1 crore for the camp, the Siddipet MLA said such type of health profiling was done only in countries like the UK and the US. “As many as 36,141 medical tests were held for 5,561 persons in one week. The test results will be evaluated within seven days and treatment would be extended to them, if necessary. The Chief Minister is committed to his promise,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding that specialist doctors would also visit the village and conduct a medical camp.

The fact that some 100 tractors of garbage was collected from the village during a recent drive, indicates the poor state of health and hygiene in the village, he added. Referring to Ibrahimpur, he said not a single person in the village was down with fever during 2018-19, showing the importance of keeping the village clean.