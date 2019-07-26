Health profile of residents of Chintamadaka to be prepared

As part of the process of documenting the health profile of the residents of Chintamadaka, the native village of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, a three-day health camp is being organised from Monday under the aegis of the district administration by Yashoda Hospitals of Hyderabad.

Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao and Collector P. Venkataram Reddy along with District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Amar Singh held discussions with general manager of the Yashoda Hospitals Srinivas Reddy on Thursday evening. The health camp will be the first step towards preparing the health profile of the residents of the village. Once implemented Chintamadaka would be the first village in the State to have a complete health profile, officials explained. During his recent visit to his native village, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao promised that a health profile of all the residents would be documented. On the same day he spoke with the officials of Yashoda Hospitals.

General profile

The general health profile would comprise details like height, weight, heart, kidney and liver functioning, blood sugar levels, food habits and vices like smoking, a medical officer explained.

There are some 1,800 families and health check up would be conducted for everyone in the village. The district administration would be assigning a auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) for every 20 families with the specific responsibility of collecting details and bringing them to the health camp. A 70- member team of doctors and medical assistants are expected to stay put in the village for the three days to conduct the day-long health camp that is scheduled to be organised from 9 a.m. To 4 p.m.

While on the first two days it would be held at Chintamadaka on the last day it would be organised at Machapur. Residents of both Ankampet and Sitarampally are being asked to attend the health camp at Chintamadaka.

However, it would take some more time for preparing the health profile of Chintamadaka as the guidelines were not yet issued and officials are waiting for instructions. “It would be based on the data we have to collect. We are not yet sure whether it would be held by private agencies or by the government department. The general health profile would have details like height, weight, liver, heart and kidney functioning sugar levels, food habits and any other habits like smoking,” said a medical officer.