Health officials inspect Niloufer, Fever Hospitals

A day after AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi sought to review the situation at Niloufer Hospital in Red Hills and Fever Hospital in Nallakunta during the Assembly session, senior officials from the State Health department visited the two health facilities on Tuesday.

Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy and Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao took stock of the out-patient, in-patient and intensive care units (ICU) at the two hospitals. They held meetings with heads of the health facilities as well as senior doctors.

The number of in-patient admission during monsoon, diseases or illnesses that the patients are suffering from, number of out-patient registrations and available medical resources were discussed at the meetings.

Mr Owaisi on Monday had pointed out that beds at the Niloufer Hospital were full, and several patients were getting admitted at Fever Hospital.

Doctors at Niloufer said since children could get affected during the anticipated third wave of COVID-19, additional ventilators and equipment used to attend respiratory issues were already bought to the paediatric hospital. “Currently, we are getting children who are suffering from respiratory issues. The equipment we had bought is being used for their treatment,” said a senior doctor at the hospital.