Health official caught taking bribe

A junior assistant at the District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) was caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while he was accepting a bribe at his office here on Wednesday.

According to the ACB officials, the accused, Prudhvi Raj, demanded the bribe from one Anitha, working at Lingala Ghanpur Mandal Primary Health Centre (PHC). Her salary has been pending for the last eight months.

She requested the junior assistant to process her salary bills for which, he asked for ₹10,000. She could not arrange the bribe amount on time and therefore, her salary was blocked.

When Anitha approached the accused to release six months’ salary again, Mr. Raj demanded a bribe of ₹9,000.

Anitha informed the ACB personnel about this and a plan was hatched to catch the corrupt official red-handed.

On Wednesday, she handed over ₹4,000 to Mr. Raj and the ACB officials caught him and seized the money.

Tests done on his fingers turned positive. An investigation is on.