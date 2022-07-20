‘Health of all is government’s goal’

Special attention being paid to medicine, health and education, says Planning Board vice-chairman

State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar has said that the State government is paying special attention to the fields of medicine, health and education as health of all people is the main goal of the government.

“The government is determined to move forward with the goal of achieving better results in the education sector too,” he said. The State was the leader in the country in terms of development and welfare and this was confirmed by the NITI Ayog which lauded the initiatives of the government on several occasions.

Mr. Vinod Kumar was speaking at a meeting organised by the Telangana State Development and Planning Society and the Directorate of Economics and Statistics. Noted economist and Columbia University representative Prof. Karthik Muralidharan participated in the meeting through video conference.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had clear vision on all aspects and he was carrying out welfare and developmental activities in line with it. The TRS, which came to power on the slogan of water, funds and jobs was implementing the same in the interests of the people in general and youth in particular.

Finance department Special Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao said the State was moving forward in a planned manner towards comprehensive development in line with the aspirations of the Chief Minister. A book Telangana State at a Glance 2022 printed by the Department of Economics and Statistics was released on the occasion.