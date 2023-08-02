Health needs of women remain unmet: Governor

August 02, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangaana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan spoke about the issue of unresolved health needs of women even after 75 years of India’s independence, during a round table conference on Tuesday.

Policymakers and public health professionals have long contended with the lack of adequate data on diseases affecting women, which hampers efforts to formulate targeted healthcare policies. The Governor stressed the need to enhance awareness about government-provided health services. Particularly in rural areas, she advocated the establishment of mobile medical units to improve healthcare outreach.

She said there is a higher prevalence of diseases related to kidney, heart, orthopaedic, and eye problems among women compared to men. Right from childhood, girls should be taught the importance of yoga, physical exercise and nutrition, she added.