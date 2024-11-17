 />
Health Minister’s warning against job fraud

Published - November 17, 2024 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha has advised unemployed individuals not to trust those falsely claiming to provide jobs in the Health Department.

The Minister urged the public to be cautious of middlemen promising jobs and to report such people to the police. He also called on senior Health officials to share information about fraudsters with the Medical Recruitment Board.

Over 7,000 positions filled

He said that over 7,000 positions have been filled in the last 11 months through the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board. Currently, the process is underway to recruit 2,322 Nursing Officers, 732 Pharmacists (Grade 2), 1,284 Lab Technicians, 435 Civil Assistant Surgeons, 156 AYUSH Medical Officers, 45 Assistant Professors (MNJ), and 24 Food Inspectors.

He assured that additional notifications for more vacancies will be issued in the future. All posts will be filled based on educational qualifications, written examinations, and other prescribed rules, leaving no room for compromise in the recruitment process.

Strict action will be taken against anyone found deceiving job-seekers, he warned, reiterating the government’s commitment to fair and transparent hiring practices.

